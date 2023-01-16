Eddie Jones To Replace Dave Rennie As Wallabies Coach

Rugby Australia has made a bombshell move, sacking Wallabies coach Dave Rennie in favour of former England coach Eddie Jones.

Eight months from the Rugby World Cup, the national side will welcome back Jones, a former Australian-team mentor.

Jones will also "oversee the Wallaroos program as Rugby Australia pushes forward towards a professional future for the Women's XVs game".

"As a proud Australian, it is a great honour to be able to come home and lead the national team during these years," Jones said.

"The Wallabies squad is a really talented group of players with good depth — if we can have everyone fit and healthy going into the World Cup this year, I am confident that we can go to France and break the 24-year drought of winning the Rugby World Cup."

The 62-year-old coach the Wallabies from 2001 to 2005, before leading Japan (2012-15) and most recently England (2015-22).

He takes over from Rennie, inking a contract that will last until 2027.

Rennie had lead the national set-up since 2020, recording 13 wins from 34 games.

Stay up to date with the latest headlines from around the country with LiSTNR's National Briefing: