Eddie McGuire Addresses THAT Interview With Tony Jones

Eddie McGuire addressed his fractious interview with Tony Jones on last night’s Channel 9 news on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

Watch the interview here:

“We do this all the time with people, every year as I mentioned there, with people if they’ve fallen on hard times,” Ed said.

“But this is about a membership. It’s not a transaction, it’s not like you’re actually looking for a refund.

“The memberships actually keep you alive for 12 months of the year, so a lot of our members have actually put the money in, started putting their membership in October.

“Well that money’s been spent to keep the place open until this time.

“We will help people, of course we will, we will help them, but I’m just begging people — if you want your club to survive, it’s your club, that’s what a club membership base is all about.”

Eddie also pointed out that processing a swathe of membership refunds at once would be logistically difficult.

“My point is, though, it’s not like an ATM that can spit the money out,” Ed said.

“It’s like if you go to a bank. If you have a run on the bank, nominally they actually have the money there, but they can’t actually hand it all over in one go.”

Eddie also explained why a run on clubs is a bad thing and addressed listener calls on the issue.

