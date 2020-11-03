Eddie McGuire Addresses The Adam Treloar Trade Saga

Eddie McGuire addressed the Adam Treloar trade saga on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

"No one has to speak at Collingwood, (list manager) Ned Guy has to speak on Draft Radio or whatever it’s called today, Trade Radio, and won’t be saying much I wouldn’t have thought, and that’s as simple as that," Ed said.

"Because here’s what happens: we’re in the middle of a very robust negotiation with every club over players and things like that.

"When does this (trade period) finish?" Ed asked Tom Browne.

"Next Thursday," Browne replied.

"Talk to you then," Ed said.

There have been widespread reports that Collingwood are looking to trade Treloar in part to clear some salary cap space.

