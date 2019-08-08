Eddie McGuire Addresses The Collingwood Betting Rumours

Eddie McGuire has addressed the betting rumours surrounding Collingwood on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

“What happens in these things now, is everyone has a bit of a laugh… all of these things went through, we saw them at the club,” Ed said.

“The AFL Integrity Department, this is a very serious department of the AFL, with the backing of Victoria Police, are investigating this.

“Because one, there’s defamatory comments this, forget about the harassment part of it and all the rest of it.

“But the integrity of the game is paramount to everybody.

“No one’s taking a happy go lucky view of this… it’s 100% not true.

“But [it got] to the point where we had to ring the AFL yesterday to just check if something was going on that we didn’t know about.”

Ed said the club was aware of the rumour before it blew up yesterday.

“I think this one started a week ago, there was a bit of a spot fire,” he said.

“And then somebody stoked it up yesterday and it’s gone nuts.”

Luke Darcy said these kinds of rumours can cause real problems.

“Someone’s put some work in to manufacture a scandal here,” Darce said.

“Being serious for a moment, they can be incredibly damaging these things.

“I’ve seen it in the past where rumours have been circulating that are completely untrue about players and alleged affairs and things that have happened, and they stay with them forever even though they’re not true.”

