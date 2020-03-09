Eddie McGuire & Caroline Wilson On The New Wednesday Footy Classified

Caroline Wilson joined Triple M's Hot Breakfast this morning to discuss the new Wednesday night edition of Footy Classified.

Eddie McGuire will be hosting the show with Wilson sitting on the panel with AFL greats Ross Lyon & Matthew Lloyd.

Caro & Eddie have a long and complex history with the pair going toe-to-toe over a number of issues over the journey, but they broke bread this morning to preview Channel 9's newest footy program.

LISTEN HERE:

Eddie also called out Caro after she accidentally sent Eddie the wrong message this morning 'complaining' about having to come on the show this morning!

But the pair laughed it off and explained exactly what happened.