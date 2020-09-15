Eddie McGuire Clarifies His Comments On John Worsfold

Eddie McGuire has clarified the comments he made yesterday about John Worsfold's weekend press conference, which Ed said was "as big a backhander [he's] heard going out the door".

“I know there was a story after our comments yesterday, trying to say that we were having a go at Johnny Worsfold,” Ed said on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

“Quite the opposite — Darc and I were just absolutely intrigued probably as much as anything, Darc, and even slightly staggered by his absolute brutal honesty there, and I thought it was very salient, the points that he was making.

“So there was no knock on what he had to say yesterday from us, it was more the point that people had missed it.”

