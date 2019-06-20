Eddie McGuire Confirms That There Will Be A Grand Final Footy Show Special With The Original Cast

Eddie McGuire has confirmed that there will be a grand final footy show special featuring the original cast of the iconic show.

LISTEN HERE:

“We’re gonna get all the band back together again and we’re gonna do a big grand final show,” Ed said.

“We’re gonna do the Rod Laver spectacular.

“There was a lot of people wanting to make sure the Grand Final show continued so we’re gonna do a one off.

“We’re gonna do a big special grand final footy show, Rod Laver Arena, tickets will go on sale in August.”

Ed confirmed that Sam Newman and Trevor Marmalade will be involved in the reunion.

