Eddie McGuire Defends The AFL Following Josh Frydenberg's Accusations

Eddie McGuire has defended the AFL following Federal treasurer Josh Frydenberg's strong comments about the league.

Frydenberg suggested that AFL executives were "sitting by the pool bar" and inferring that they were treating the Hub as a holiday.

McGuire rubbished Frydnberg's comments and gave his personal experience of what it is really like in the quarantine hub.

"Josh has been out this week... I don't think is suits Josh to be perfectly honest, as the attack dog."

Frydenberg has been a friend of the Hot Breakfast in recent weeks, but that didn't stop Eddie from giving him a clip this morning.

"I've never heard of an apple compared to a pineapple quite so much as trying to run up this political point scoring and politics of envy," McGuire said.

"There's no AFL officials sitting by the pool bar, they're people here working."

Eddie went on to say that the quarantine hub is a comfortable living situation, but emphasised that the conditions are very strict and the people within the confines are all there to work.

