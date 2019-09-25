Eddie McGuire Discusses His Unique Relationship With Dane Swan

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire has opened up on his unique relationship with former Pies star Dane Swan on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

“He grew up in Broady (Broadmeadows, Ed’s own home turf), so I actually got him,” Ed said.

“His grandfather came out on the boat with my father, so we’ve known them for generations… so we all sort of knew each other.

“It was more about keeping Swanny from going over a Cliff on the journey.

“He said there (on his Open Mike special) that he could have been sacked, he could have been a few times, but it was never really… there was a fair bit of good cop/bad cop at various times.

“It was good for Mick (Malthouse, ex-Pies coach) to be the good cop and maybe me [be the bad cop], because people often would think in that situation I’d look after the guy from Broady I’ve known and all the rest of it.”

Ed said Swanny responded to direct feedback at times.

“He went off the rails at various times and you had to pull him back in sometimes,” he said.

“And he was a bloke you could yell at.

“There was other guy you actually, you sit them down and cajole them across the line, but Swanny, y’know, yelling is part of the Scottish tradition, and the old hairdryer, sometimes it was required to really make the point.

“But jeez, he lifted every single time.”

The discussion came up after Swanny’s appearance on Open Mike last night, where he reminisced on his worst spray from Ed.

