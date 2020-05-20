Eddie McGuire Dismisses An Interstate Grand Final

Eddie McGuire was very quick to quash the suggestion that the AFL Grand Final could be hosted interstate this year.

Former Port Adelaide great Warren Tredrea floated the idea that with many changes occurring this season that this presents another opportunity.

Tredrea did only suggest the idea if both teams in the season decider were from interstate, but Eddie hit back strongly to put the issue to bed.

"Like a snowflake in hell," McGuire said.

"If it moves, it'll move from the MCG up the road to Marvel Stadium.

"That's about as far as it'll go."