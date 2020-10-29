Eddie McGuire Explains His Plan For How The AFL Season Can Run Next Year

Eddie McGuire explained his plan for how the AFL can run its season in 2021 on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

“I’d like to think sometimes I try to be a little bit lateral in thinking, and try and find reasons to work things that out that may not be before, but may not be for the future, and may be only for one year,” Ed said.

“So let’s just keep this for one year, let’s call it Covid 2.0 AFL.

“I think we should come back and start the AFL season in mid-February… if we had our time over again, we wouldn’t have had a JLT pre-season last year (2020), and we would have gotten into it straight away.

“We wouldn’t have waited, we’d have got stuck straight into the season.”

Ed explained how summer games could work.

“By mid-February, right when it’s in the warm part, the warmest part of the year or close enough to it, if we were able to play night games at the MCG and Marvel and get as many games away as we possibly could, to get the first 17 rounds of the season done so we’ve actually got a season that makes some sense,” he said.

“As I said, there’s a few hairs on this, but let’s say we get the 17 done, that means that the Melbourne crowds and the Melbourne members — who’ve just been unbelievable in keeping our football clubs alive in sticking with their membership — would be rewarded by being able to come and see the footy.”

Ed also explained his plans for interstate travel, with American style swings or road trips.

“For example, if Collingwood’s going up to Brisbane on the Thursday before Easter — as is the tradition that’s coming back — then you stay up there and you play the Gold Coast the week after, and you stay for a week and you can bring all your supporters up,” he said.

“The tourism in Queensland love that type of idea.

“Similarly, if the Western Bulldogs are going to Perth, go over there, take your supporters Darc, and you play West Coast on a Thursday night and you play Fremantle Dockers the following Thursday, or whatever the case may be.”

