Eddie McGuire Explains How Victorians Can Be Back At The Footy In Large Numbers Soon

Eddie McGuire explained how Victoria could have large crowds at the footy from next month on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

LISTEN HERE:

“My understanding [in Victoria] is rather than get the footy going back as they’re doing elsewhere in dribs and drabs, the thinking is from certainly Spring Street (Victorian parliament), is that we wanna go big straight away,” Ed said.

“So rather than have 1000 people, let’s go 10,000 people, y’know, get members back in in decent numbers and do it properly, and I reckon that’s somewhere, that tactic could be to get that around July.

“So hopefully, what are we now, we’re June 10 today?

“We’re gonna start the footy tomorrow, then we’re gonna have a couple of weeks of that, probably I’d be looking at the four weeks.

“You know we’ve been looking at the four week fixture? I’d be looking at, in four weeks time, that might be a good time to reassess then.

“And then I reckon the push will be to get sort of 10,000 rather than hundreds and one thousands, and I’d prefer that… at Collingwood for example, we want out supporters to get first crack at it, not corporates and things like that.

“So that’s the way it’s heading.”

Stay across us rockin' footy stuff with the best of Triple M Footy playlist:

Make sure you get the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to help you through the long days and nights in isolation!