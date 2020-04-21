Eddie McGuire Gives More Detail On How The AFL Quarantine Hubs Could Work

Eddie McGuire has provided more details on the mooted AFL quarantine hubs on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

“What the AFL doesn’t want to do is become a pain in the neck to the health authorities,” Ed said.

“So they wanna go with the one thing, at the right time and get it done.

“What you’ll probably hear, Darc, is you’re gonna hear all sorts of different hubs because we could play anywhere if there’s no crowds, by the way, we know that.

“But the point is, you’ve also got to be realistic for the TV companies. It’s one thing to say we’ll play in Mildura, but it’s gonna cost you a fortune to put, to rig the whole thing to broadcast it.

“So… they’re gonna plan to do it everywhere, so that when the time comes they can do it somewhere.”

