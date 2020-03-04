Eddie McGuire Has Identified A Big Problem With GWS And Essendon’s Plans To Play In The USA

Eddie McGuire identified “the biggest problem” with Essendon’s plan to play a game against GWS in America on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

“The biggest problem over there: there’s no grounds,” Ed said.

“There’s no grounds to play footy.

“I can tell you, I’ve searched the place. Both east coast and west coast.

“That’s the biggest issue.”

Ed said there was a possible solution that had been suggested by Kevin Sheedy that relied on support from the rugby codes, cricket, and Tourism Australia to help finance a ground upgrade.

