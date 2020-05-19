Eddie McGuire: "I Think We'll Have A Night Grand Final This Year"

Eddie McGuire has declared this morning that he expects the AFL Grand Final to be played at night this year.

Speaking with Herald Sun editor Sam Weir, McGuire outlined how the Grand Final would fit in with the spring racing carnival, including the Cox Plate.

Eddie detailed that the Manikato Stakes would be held on the Grand Final eve public holiday ahead of the Cox Plate the following Saturday afternoon. The AFL Grand Final would then be played that night following the prestigious racing meeting.

All of this is scheduled to take place in late October.

If this eventuates, the 2020 AFL Grand Final would be the first ever hosted at night.