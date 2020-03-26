Eddie McGuire Lost His Mind Calling Brodie Grundy’s 2016 Goal Against Richmond Last Night

With no footy on, we’re having to get our fix any way we can.

Thankfully Fox Footy played a classic game last night to help us out, picking the famous Collingwood v Richmond game in 2016 when Brodie Grundy kicked the winner with just seconds left.

Eddie McGuire was given the chance to commentate the game, and naturally completely lost the run of himself when Grundy kicks the goal.

We played the audio on the Hot Breakfast this morning:

LISTEN HERE:

We reckong “the good looking Jesus” might stick.

Get the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!