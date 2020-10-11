Eddie & Darc Discuss Leading Scientists Advocating Against Lockdown

Eddie McGuire & Luke Darcy have debated the Victorian government's approach to lockdown after a number of leading scientist went on record to oppose hard lockdown.

On Triple M's Hot Breakfast this morning Luke Darcy replayed audio of leading scientists from Harvard, Oxford & Stanford Universities opposing lockdown policies.

Darcy called for Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton to come out and explain why such opinions are being ignored and to explained the current path Victoria has taken.

Eddie McGuire added balance to the conversation by outlining that without a lockdown and reduced case numbers the virus would have taken hold in Victoria and if we rushed to open up too quickly we would have seen longer lockdowns due to further outbreaks.

