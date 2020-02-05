Eddie McGuire Met With The Mayor Of Beverly Hills To Set Up AusKick

Here is a headline you didn't think you'd read today...

In Eddie's trip over to the 'State, he had a meeting with the mayor of Beverly Hills John Mirisch.

Of all things to discuss, the two of them spoke about teeing up an AusKick clinic in the middle of Hollywood!

Apparently Mirisch is big Geelong fan and even has a signed Polly Farmer poster up in his office.

Last time he toured Australia he attended five matches in a weekend and is extremely keen to get AFL up and going. Bizarre!