Eddie McGuire On The Chances Of Steele Sidebottom Returning For Collingwood

Eddie McGuire addressed the prospect of star midfielder Steele Sidebottom rejoining the squad ahead of the finals.

Sidebottom returned to Melbourne for the birth of his first child who was born on Saturday.

Tom Browne asked Eddie what the latest was with Sidebottom potentially returning to play.

McGuire said that there are no plans in place yet and they will give Sidebottom time to decide with his family what his next moves are.

"Let's get him out of the birthing suite Tom, and see how he goes!"

However, McGuire did say that if the Pies won tonight and locked in a finals spot they could start assessing their options.

Eddie also said that if Sidebottom was to return he would have to quarantine for two weeks by himself which poses a challenge in itself.

"That will all be addressed in due course. First of all, congratulations to Alicia and to Sidey, and the beautiful Matilda."

