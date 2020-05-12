Eddie McGuire On The Hurdles Interfering With AFL Resuming

Eddie McGuire outlined a number of issues that are currently holding up the start of the footy season on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

He detailed the technicalities restricting the South Australian and Western Australian sides from playing in a national competition.

As it stands, the South Australian government require all people to serve a two week quarantine period coming from interstate, and have no offered an exemption for AFL players.

McGuire went on to explain the issues, particularly the South Australian border restrictions, and floated some potential solutions to get the season up and going as soon as possible.

LISTEN HERE:

With so much uncertainty from the different state authorities, the fixture has been very difficult to put together.

Eddie believes that eventually the league will need bite the bullet to put a plan in place and make the clubs move into Hubs to accommodate the season resuming.

Tom Browne also gave an update on the fixture this morning and believes all games will be played in the eastern states to re-start the season: