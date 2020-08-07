Eddie McGuire On Western Australia’s Bid For The Grand Final

Eddie McGuire gave his thoughts on WA’s bid fro the AFL grand final on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

LISTEN HERE:

“It would be a great chance [of the grand final being moved there], and it would probably be an ideal place to have it if you can’t have it here in Victoria,” Ed said.

“The only problem is, and it’s a problem of their own making and it’s been a successful problem if you like, is that you gotta have two weeks in quarantine before you can get there.

“So that would mean we’d play the last game in Queensland, and then fly and have two weeks off before you fly and have the entire finals series, bring everybody over to the other side of the world, and then play.”

Ed said the logistics are complex but possible.

“I suppose you could maybe start moving teams in the top 8 over a couple of weeks early.. it’s all doable,” he said.

“You’d have to do it now and it would cause logistical nightmares for the competition, but all these things can be done.”

Ed said that Queensland seemed the most likely option at present.

“Darc’s point is I think all roads are leading north at the moment,” he said.

“Brisbane and the Gold Coast, Queensland in general, have kept the whole competition going so I think they’d be number seed at the minute.”

