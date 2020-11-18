Eddie McGuire Re-Calls Cam Smith’s Grand Final Try

The Hot Breakfast had Melbourne Storm legend Cam Smith on this morning, and it’s fair to say Eddie McGuire and Luke Darcy weren’t fans of the commentary of Smith’s try in the 2020 grand final.

So Ed went out of his way to re-call the moment with Cam on the line.

Is Ed’s call better or worse than the original?

Watch the try amongst this highlights package:

Smith also addressed his playing future, his relationship with Craig Bellamy, and the fallout from his new book.

