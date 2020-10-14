Eddie McGuire Reacts To GWS' Request For 'Cost Of Living Allowance'

Tom Browne reported this morning on the Hot Breakfast that GWS have requested a 'cost of living allowance' to stretch their salary cap next season, per the Herald Sun.

Historically 'COLA' allowed a larger salary cap for the Sydney teams and was instrumental for pulling off some of the biggest deals in footy including Lance Franklin's shock move to the Swans in 2014.

Luke Darcy baited Eddie McGuire for a reaction this morning on the show.

"Yes that's finished, next," McGuire responded.

"We're cutting the guts out of the competition at the moment and they want a cost of living component... Seriously."

