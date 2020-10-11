Eddie McGuire Reacts To Jordan De Goey's Trade Link To Carlton

Eddie McGuire spoke publicly for the first time after links between star Magpies Jordan De Goey & arch-rival club Carlton emerged over the weekend.

De Goey's contract expires at the end of this season.

The Collingwood president shot down that De Goey wanted to leave the club and explained that it's part of the business for un-contracted players to be contacted by opposition clubs.

Eddie explained the situation on Triple M's Hot Breakfast this morning.

LISTEN HERE:

"Jordy wants to play at Collingwood, we want him to stay at Collingwood. Hopefully (we'll) be able to get a deal done," McGuire said.

"Every player out of contract's manager is speaking to every club to see what's out there at the moment, so he's no different to anyone else.

"As I said, he wants to stay. We want him to stay. If we can get the deal done, and we hope to get the deal done, then it'll get done."

