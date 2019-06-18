Eddie McGuire Reacts To Proposed List Concessions For Brisbane And Gold Coast

Eddie McGuire has reacted to proposed list concessions for Brisbane and Gold Coast on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

“I don’t think it works,” Ed said of the plan to force high draft picks to sign contracts longer than the currently mandatory two seasons.

“We’ve seen this happen over the years and it just hasn’t worked.

“The only way for these things to work properly is to have an unencumbered draft so that you can get to it properly.”

The proposal came from an interview with AFL Commission chairman Richard Goyder gave to ABC radio on Saturday.

“Both the Queensland clubs have actually said to us, can we have longer than a two-year contract with our draftees,” he said.

