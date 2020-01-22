Eddie McGuire Responds To Claims Collingwood Might Not Be The Biggest Club In The AFL

There has been suggestions that Collingwood may not be able to call itself the biggest club in the AFL, and Eddie McGuire responded to those claims on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

LISTEN HERE:

The Herald Sun ran a story yesterday about Collingwood’s financials, asking if they can still be called the biggest club in the competition.

“One of the things that drives you mad… you can pick a winner out of anything at the moment,” Ed said in response.

“You might be the number one team that’s playing out of Marvel Stadium, or number one in the western suburbs, the Bombers are going well, they’re making a lot of money out of their poker machines…”

“It’s a little bit of detail for someone who hasn’t looked at another club!” Darc said in response.

Get the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!