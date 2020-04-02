Eddie McGuire Responds To Claims This Season’s Flag Will Have An Asterisk

Eddie McGuire responded to suggestions that whoever wins the 2020 flag will carry an asterisk on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

LISTEN HERE:

“If you want to put asterisks up, I’d start with salary cap years,” Ed said.

“Then I’d move through, what do you do, the war years?

“Do you put the years, Darc, where we didn’t have a grand final, which was the Bombers first win in the original season, where whoever finished on top got the premiership?

“I mean I think once you set the terms of what the season is, that’s the season and away you go.

“Every year we’ve ever played we’ve had a compromised draw since we went away from 22 games and 12 teams… if the AFL gets a season away this year, that’s the season.

“Whoever holds up the cup gets the cup, they’re the premier of that competition.”

