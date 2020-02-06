Eddie McGuire Responds To Craig Hutchinson’s Footy Classified Claims

Eddie McGuire has responded to Craig Hutchinson’s claim that Ed will host the Wednesday night Footy Classified this year, as well as Hutchy’s comment that he could have Monday night too if he wanted.

“Hutchy’s hosting Monday nights,” Ed said.

“Unless something comes out of left field in the next five minutes, but as far as I know he is.”

He batted away questions about his and Ross Lyon’s involvement Wednesday night show, however.

“I can’t confirm, I’m not gonna confirm anything,” Ed said.

“But he (Lyon) would be a good panelist I’d have thought.”

