Eddie McGuire Responds To Mick Malthouse’s Comments About State Of Origin

Eddie McGuire responded to Mick Malthouse’s comments about State Of Origin this morning, outlining how he feels State Of Origin could be made more entertaining.

Malthouse said that crowd were doing a Mexican Wave which suggested they were creating their own entertainment, and Ed responded on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

LISTEN HERE:

“Last time I saw a Mexican Wave was at the last State Of Origin game those years back (the AFL Hall Of Fame Tribute Match in 2008),” Ed said.

“It’s what happens sometimes when you haven’t got skin in the game.

“So for me the way to go is to have Victoria vs South Australia and West Australia vs somebody, whether it’s New South Wales or Queensland, one of the emerging states, then play them through I reckon every three years, a big carnival with all the states playing.

“An A division, a B division is probably the way to go.”

