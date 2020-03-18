Eddie McGuire Reveals How Close The 2020 Season Was To Being Called Off

Eddie McGuire revealed on the Hot Breakfast exactly how close the 2020 AFL season was to being called off.

McGuire sat on a panel to assist the AFL commission over the past few days to come to a decision about the upcoming season.

According to Eddie, the season looked like it wasn't going to go ahead until Health Minister Greg Hunt intervened and convinced them to commence.

LISTEN HERE:

Minister Hunt also joined the Hot Breakfast this morning to explain the consultation process and outlined why he advised the commission to go ahead.

Listen to the full chat: