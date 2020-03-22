Eddie McGuire Reveals How The Season Suspension Unfolded Behind Closed Doors

Eddie McGuire gave some insight into how quickly the decision to postpone the AFL season unfolded yesterday.

McGuire said that when state borders were starting to be closed, the league's hands were tied.

Eddie has been heavily involved behind the scenes assisting the AFL Commission and Gillon McLachlan over the past week.

McGuire believes it was the right decision to start the season last week based on the advice they received last week. But the level of caution taken by the government increased over the weekend and the advise to continue had changed.

He also outlined the timeline of when the league will notify the clubs that the season will resume.

Eddie also flagged that there is uncertainty about the season surviving the June/July period when the coronavirus is expected to peak.