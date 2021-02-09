Eddie McGuire's Resignation Speech As Collingwood President

From his press conference.

Article heading image for Eddie McGuire's Resignation Speech As Collingwood President

After 22 years in charge, Eddie McGuire called time on his tenure as President of the Collingwood Football Club. 

McGuire addressed the media earlier this afternoon to announce his resignation.

LISTEN HERE: 

The decision followed mounting pressure after the 'Do Better Report'. 

McGuire outlined the evolution of the Collingwood Football Club during his tenure, including the impact on cultural and social issues in the community. 

Triple M Footy Newsroom

9 February 2021

Article by:

Triple M Footy Newsroom

Eddie McGuire
Collingwood Football Club
Listen Live!
Eddie McGuire
Collingwood Football Club
Eddie McGuire
Collingwood Football Club
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs