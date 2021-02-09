Eddie McGuire's Resignation Speech As Collingwood President
From his press conference.
After 22 years in charge, Eddie McGuire called time on his tenure as President of the Collingwood Football Club.
McGuire addressed the media earlier this afternoon to announce his resignation.
The decision followed mounting pressure after the 'Do Better Report'.
McGuire outlined the evolution of the Collingwood Football Club during his tenure, including the impact on cultural and social issues in the community.