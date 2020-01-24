Eddie McGuire Says AC/DC To Play Melbourne's MCG October/ November 2020

Melbourne music guru James Young joined Melbourne's The Hot Breakfast to share the excitement of the news from earlier this week that AC/DC are back in 2020 with a new album and tour.

Breaking the news Monday morning, Eddie McGuire made headlines worldwide on the announcement that AC/DC will have an album, as soon as February with a tour later this year with Brian Johnson back on vocals and Phil Rudd back on drums.

The self proclaimed "biggest AC/DC fan in Australia" James Young celebrated the news on today's show, squeezing the detail out of Eddie that the band will be playing Melbourne's MCG.

LISTEN:

