Eddie McGuire Says AC/DC To Play Melbourne's MCG October/ November 2020

JUST IN

Article heading image for Eddie McGuire Says AC/DC To Play Melbourne's MCG October/ November 2020

Image: AC/DC, getty

Melbourne music guru James Young joined Melbourne's The Hot Breakfast to share the excitement of the news from earlier this week that AC/DC are back in 2020 with a new album and tour.

Breaking the news Monday morning, Eddie McGuire made headlines worldwide on the announcement that AC/DC will have an album, as soon as February with a tour later this year with Brian Johnson back on vocals and Phil Rudd back on drums.

The self proclaimed "biggest AC/DC fan in Australia" James Young celebrated the news on today's show, squeezing the detail out of Eddie that the band will be playing Melbourne's MCG.

LISTEN:

 

 

Get The Mix App | iTunes | Android

Written by: @dantheinternut

Cassie Walker

20 hours ago

Article by:

Cassie Walker

ACDC
Listen Live!
ACDC
ACDC
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs