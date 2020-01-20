Eddie McGuire Says AC/DC Will Tour Australia With Brian Johnson Later This Year

Eddie McGuire has dropped some "very strong mail" on his Melbourne breakfast radio show that AC/DC will be touring Australia with Brian Johnson and Phil Rudd later this year.

LISTEN HERE:

“My mail is there will be a new album released by AC/DC February, March this year, but also that AC/DC will be touring Australia October, November 2020,” Ed said.

“And after a lot of work and a lot of technical research they have been able to get a hearing aid for Brian Johnson who will be out front and even Phil Rudd might be back in the group either playing percussion or drums… with Angus (Young) they’ve got three of, well not the originals, but three of the old-timers if you like back there.

“They’ve had some changes of the journey but [it will be] Angus out front, Brian Johnson lead singing, and maybe Phil Rudd.”

2020 marks the 40-year anniversary of Brian Johnson joining the iconic Aussie hard rock band, and it's been four years since the last time he band toured with AC/DC.

He had to leave the band as he struggled with ear issues in 2016.