Eddie McGuire Says The AFL Should Consider Sending Future Hub Protocol Breachers Home

Eddie McGuire called for people who breach protocol in the quarantine hubs to be sent home on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

LISTEN HERE:

“Do you think the AFL would come out now and say ‘here’s the list, and if you do that, all clear, and if you do that, big trouble?’,” Ed asked rhetorically.

“And in fact, if anybody transgresses you’re on the plane home, we’re not gonna cop this stuff, and I think that’s just where it’s gotta be.

“It’s gotta be so clear cut that no one can have any mitigation, that ‘oh I thought this happened, I heard that that happened or I didn’t know you couldn’t do that’, you can’t do that.”

Never miss anything with our Best Of Triple M Footy playlist!

When Tom Browne suggested the transgressions “weren’t that serious” in ordinary circumstances, Ed said these were far from normal times.

“[In] ordinary circumstances you haven’t got the entire AFL in a bunker and the season on a precipice,” he said.

Make sure you get the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best stuff from this crazy year of footy!