Eddie McGuire Says The Herald Sun’s Story About Keeping Us In Stage 4 Lockdown For Two More Weeks Is Wrong

Eddie McGuire got mail this morning saying that the Herald Sun’s story about keeping Melburnians in stage four lockdowns for two more weeks is incorrect.

LISTEN HERE:

“My mail from impeccable sources is that the leaked story is incorrect,” Ed said on the Hot Breakfast.

He said

“So we’ll get to the bottom of that in the next little period… The quote from somebody very close to the action is ‘it’s incorrect, Sunday the day for the details, hold fire’.”

Stay across everything Melbourne with the best of the Hot Breakfast playlist:

The Victorian government has since refuted the story.

"This is an out of date draft document," a government spokeswoman said.

"We know every Victorian wants certainty about the future – for them, for their family and for their work. By the end of the week, we will lay out a plan to re-open our state."

Make sure you get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss anything!