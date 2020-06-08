Eddie McGuire Says This Year's Grand Final May Be Played On A Sunday Night

Eddie McGuire says that this year’s grand final being played on a Sunday night is a “live option” for the AFL.

“Can I put this to you?” Ed asked Darc on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

“You know how people, their heads have exploded because I mentioned we may play this year’s grand final at night… how about if I told you we might play it on a Sunday night?”

Ed said the switch is a “live option” if Victorian clubs had to quarantine in Western Australia at some point, inserting a bye into the season.

“Instead of playing on the Cox Plate weekend, we would have to play the grand final on Derby weekend,” he said.

“So let me put the scenarios forward to you.

“If it is as planned at the moment, we would have a Cox Plate weekend that looks like this: Friday holiday, Friday night Manikato Stakes, Saturday afternoon Cox Plate, Saturday night AFL grand final, Sunday night NRL grand final, and then the following Saturday would be the Derby, Tuesday [Melbourne] Cup, Thursday Oaks and Saturday Stakes.”

Ed said the grand final could go back a week, putting it between Derby Day and the Melbourne Cup.

“I’m promulgating the idea, and it has been discussed in high places Darc, that the grand final could be on the 1st of November,” Ed said.

“So what we could end up having then, Darc, let me give you the two weeks we could have: we could have then Friday Manikato, Friday night Manikato Stakes at Moonee Valley, Saturday afternoon Cox Plate, Saturday night preliminary final, Sunday night preliminary final.

“The following week we’d have the Saturday Derby, Sunday either Sunday afternoon or Sunday night grand final, Monday the grand final public holiday to get over the grand final and have the two days into Melbourne, Tuesday Melbourne Cup and another public holiday, Oaks day on Thursday, Saturday Stakes Day… how about that for two weeks, Darc?”

