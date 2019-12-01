Eddie McGuire Shares His Favourite Moment When Seeing Bruce Springsteen

Eddie McGuire has shared his favourite moment when seeing music legend, Bruce Springsteen, live.

He was lucky enough to be in the mosh pit for when Bruce Springsteen got on stage with The Rolling Stones in New Jersey a few years ago.

Eddie even revealed his mate Shane Warne has seen Bruce over 30 times - what a dedicated fan!

With songs like Streets of Philadelphia, Born In The U.S.A., Tougher Than The Rest, how can you not back a talented musician like Bruce Springsteen?

Here's what Eddie had to share about seeing Bruce Springsteen in all his glory:

