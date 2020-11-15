Eddie McGuire Speaks To An Upset Collingwood Fan After The Trade Period

Last Friday on the Hot Breakfast, Eddie McGuire took a call from a passionate Collingwood fan who was disappointed with the outcome of the Trade Period that saw Adam Treloar, Jaidyn Stephenson and Tom Phillips all walk out the door.

Lifelong Magpies fan, Matt from Hawthorn, was concerned that Collingwood's status as a powerful club was slipping and said that he'd never been more disappointed in the club than during the last week.

The Collingwood president talked him through why he shouldn't be concerned and why the big decisions needed to be made.

