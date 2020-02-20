Eddie McGuire: The Questions That Still Need Answering As The Fallout At St Kevin's Continues

- AFL NewsEddie McGuire: The Questions That Still Need Answering As The Fallout At St Kevin's Continues
This morning on The Hot Breakfast.
In the wake of St Kevin's headmaster Stephen Russell standing down yesterday, Eddie McGuire still has questions that need answering following the whole saga.
Eddie started by questioning who was paying for leading QC Robert Richter who cross examined a St Kevin's student in court.
LISTEN HERE:
Eddie also wants to see those responsible held accountable for their actions instead of being re-shuffled around the education system.