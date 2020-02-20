Eddie McGuire: The Questions That Still Need Answering As The Fallout At St Kevin's Continues

Article heading image for Eddie McGuire: The Questions That Still Need Answering As The Fallout At St Kevin's Continues

In the wake of St Kevin's headmaster Stephen Russell standing down yesterday, Eddie McGuire still has questions that need answering following the whole saga. 

Eddie started by questioning who was paying for leading QC Robert Richter who cross examined a St Kevin's student in court.

Eddie also wants to see those responsible held accountable for their actions instead of being re-shuffled around the education system. 

