Eddie McGuire Thinks An Expansion Of The Interchange Bench Is Unlikely To Happen

Eddie McGuire says that a move to expand the interchange bench from four to six is unlikely to happen.

“The coaches are keen to get it up to either five or six interchange,” Ed said on the Hot Breakfast.

“My feeling from speaking to people though who will make these decisions is that they’re decision will come down to, they’ve already given 16 minutes plus time on, they’ve already said 17 games, so a smaller season, they’ve already said no we’re not gonna try and squeeze the season up so there’s a game every five days, and we’ve got 90 rotations, that might well be enough.

“Plus two extra players times 18 is 36 extra players getting match payments at a time when no one’s got any money.

“So the coaches have got seven days to convince the AFL that that is a good idea, to put on extra players.”

Ed said the only interchange extension he could foresee would be conditional on injury.

“I could cop… maybe having a concussion interchange there,” he said.

“But I don’t think it will fly to get the extra two players.

“The committee is as strong as they possibly can be not to change the game too much at the moment.

“It’s already been thrown into disarray this year, so keep it as tight as it can.”

