Eddie McGuire & Tim Paine Address Their Feud From Years Ago

A couple of old wounds resurfaced between Eddie McGuire & Australian Test skipper Tim Paine on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

In a light hearted moment this morning, both Eddie & Paine revealed their rift from many years ago.

LISTEN HERE:

Paine revealed that he was a bit nervous coming onto the show, but laughed off the situation saying that he's moved on from the incident that created plenty of headlines.

It turns out that Paine passed comment on the Melbourne Stars salary cap situation in 2014, alleging they were cheating the system when Eddie was the Stars' president.

Eddie didn't take kindly to the comments at the time and it prompted Paine to issue a formal apology over his comments.

However, both parties have settled their differences and Eddie joked that Paine now outranks him since taking over as Australian captain.