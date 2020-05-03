Eddie McGuire With The Latest On Footy Returning

Eddie McGuire provided an update on when we can expect the footy season to recommence.

McGuire has been working closely with the AFL commission in recent weeks and gave some insight on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

The Collingwood president revealed that the AFL can completely avoid the 'Hub' model that has been widely discussed and could be playing by mid-June.

This plan is all heavily reliant on the government lifting some restriction and allowing players to train in groups of ten on May 11th.

McGuire then outlined that the ideal situation is that players will be able to train in small groups for two weeks, followed by another two week training block as a whole club when further restrictions are lifted.

As a result the season could recommence as soon as the middle of June.

Eddie also mapped out how the Grand Final can fit in with the Melbourne spring racing carnival.