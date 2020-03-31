Eddie On The Opportunity For AFL To Return To Suburban Grounds

Eddie McGuire opened up about the opportunity for AFL games to return back to it's grassroots and play on suburban grounds.

Western Bulldogs CEO Ameet Bains flagged the possibility of games being played at Whitten Oval & McGuire largely agreed.

McGuire believes it is also possible to host games at venues like Ikon Park (Carlton), Victoria Park (Collingwood) & Windy Hill (Essendon). 

Eddie flagged that the only hurdle would be installing ground signage and meeting commercial agreements. 

But otherwise, he said all these facilities are up to industry standard & it gives the league flexibility if the footy season clashes with cricket. 

