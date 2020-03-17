Eddie Reveals The Panel Of AFL Powerbrokers Who Will Work With The League

Eddie McGuire revealed the panel of AFL power brokers who will assist the league to sort out the logistics of the upcoming season.

McGuire told the Hot Breakfast that AFL commissioner Richard Goyder will chair the panel with club level heavy hitters Andrew Pridham (Sydney), Jeff Kennett (Hawthorn), Peter Gordon (Western Bulldogs) & McGuire (Collingwood) himself sitting at the table.

Gil McLachlan is also part of the group along with businessmen Paul Bassett (Seek) & Robin Bishop (Macquarie bank).

The purpose of this project group is "to try and alleviate some of the pressure off the AFL executive who are flat out".

LISTEN HERE:

Eddie explained that all the potential outcomes have been put on the table including financial dilemmas, fixturing issues, travel obstacles & commercial partnerships.

He flagged that front-ending the season with midweek games and extending the finals series is on the agenda.

Eddie also flagged that shortened quarters, extended interchanges, mini-drafts & extending lists with state league players are all possibilities.

Earlier in the show Eddie voiced why it is important for society for footy to go ahead: