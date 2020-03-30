Eddie's Blunt Response To The 'Best Of 3' Grand Final Proposal

Eddie McGuire weighed in on the 'Best of 3' Grand Finals debated circulating at the moment. 

Hot Breakfast footy news breaker Tom Browne posed the question to Eddie on what he thought of the idea.

Its fair to say he knocked back pretty quickly! 

LISTEN HERE: 

"Stupid," McGuire laughed. 

Luke Darcy agreed that although no idea is off the table, that three Grand Finals isn't the way to go. 

Eddie went on to say he'd rather see the front end of the finals be extended so that more teams are involved.

