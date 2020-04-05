Eddie's Left-Field Plan To Get The Footy Season Going

Eddie McGuire brought a left-field idea to get the AFL season up and going this year on the Hot Breakfast this morning

He came to the table with a plan to send groups of teams to states that aren't as affected by the coronavirus to start the season again.

McGuire outlined how a mini round-robin format to get plenty of games played in a short amount of time would work.

LISTEN HERE:

Eddie believes that moving teams out of Victoria and New South Wales to play a large percentage of games in SA, WA & Tasmania could be the way forward.

These games would still be played in front of no crowds and teams would still largely be in isolation.

This would allow more games to be played in a small amount of time to fulfil the 17 round season the AFL have promised.