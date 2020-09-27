Eddie's Mail About Mike Brady Performing From The MCG On Grand Final Day

Eddie McGuire dropped some mail regarding an element of the Grand Final entertainment.

Eddie confirmed that Mike Brady would be performing some footy classics suck as 'Up There Cazaly' from the MCG on Grand Final day to pay homage to the traditional home of football.



Eddie said that there is no confirmation about who will be the headline act from the Gabba on the day as yet.

He flagged that the quarantine period required to perform has limited the number of candidates.

