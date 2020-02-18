Eddie's Suggestion For Melbourne's New Facility

Eddie McGuire revealed this morning where he would look to relocate the Melbourne Football Club if he was in charge of the Demons.

The Melbourne board revealed at their recent AGM that they are looking for a new permanent training & administration base.

Eddie has suggested that Port Melbourne would be an ideal base for the Demons going forward.

"I'd go to Port Melbourne, I'd go and do a deal with Port Melbourne and build a magnificent facility down there," Eddie said.

"I'd even try and do a deal with Port Melbourne (football club) to make them the VFL team, they wear the same colours."