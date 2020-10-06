Eddie Van Halen Has Passed Away, Age 65

It's a dark day, following the news Van Halen guitarist and rock legend Eddie Van Halen has passed away, following a long battle with cancer, age 65.

Announcing the news. his son and band mate Wolfgang Van Halen said on Twitter this morning; "I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My Heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss".

Eddie Van Halen will always be considered one the best rock guitarists, ever.

He and his brother Alex, formed the ground breaking rock band Van Halen in 1972, becoming a staple of the hard rock sound, influencing generations of rock musicians.

Triple M pays tribute to Eddie Van Halen all day.






